Man, 61, found dead in Auburndale house fire

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – A 61-year-old man was found dead early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Polk County, sheriff’s officials said.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at a duplex apartment on Grenada Road in Auburndale.

[TRENDING: Children, 12 and 14, open fire on deputies | ‘I just pushed a bear:’ Video shows girl protecting pups | Deputy suspended over TikTok]

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a call at 5:08 a.m. and the Auburndale Fire Department was the first to arrive at the scene, seven minutes later.

Ad

The fire was under control about an hour later, sheriff’s officials said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

No other details have been released.