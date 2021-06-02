Partly Cloudy icon
81º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man, 61, found dead in Auburndale house fire

Cause of blaze under investigation

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Polk County
,
Fatal Fire
File photo.
File photo. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – A 61-year-old man was found dead early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Polk County, sheriff’s officials said.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at a duplex apartment on Grenada Road in Auburndale.

[TRENDING: Children, 12 and 14, open fire on deputies | ‘I just pushed a bear:’ Video shows girl protecting pups | Deputy suspended over TikTok]

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a call at 5:08 a.m. and the Auburndale Fire Department was the first to arrive at the scene, seven minutes later.

The fire was under control about an hour later, sheriff’s officials said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: