SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Deputies said 76-year-old Michael Lang may be in a 2005 Lincoln Town Car bearing Florida license plate number BUX 171.

He’s known to travel between Longwood and Jacksonville.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact authorities.