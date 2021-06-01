21-year-old boater goes missing on Lake Osceola in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – First responders are searching Lake Osceola in Winter Park in hopes of finding a boater who got lost on the water on Memorial Day, officials said.

According to the Winter Park Fire-Rescue Department, a 21-year-old man went missing around 7:25 p.m.

Winter Park Police Department Lt. Garvin McComie said the missing man got off the boat to swim in the water and never resurfaced.

Firefighters from the Winter Park Fire-Rescue Department, Maitland Fire-Rescue and Orange County Fire-Rescue Department are on scene near Lakewood Drive looking for the boater as of 9:30 p.m.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Winter Park Police Department are also assisting in the search effort.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.