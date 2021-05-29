Search underway for missing paddleboarder in Orange County, deputies say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A search is underway for a missing paddleboarder who went missing in Lake Barton early Saturday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the 39-year-old man fell off a paddleboard in the lake around 2:35 a.m. Deputies said friends of the man told officials he fell into the water and never came up.

The friends called 911 after searching for an hour and a half, according to officials. Search crews, including the helicopter with the sheriff’s office and marine unit, arrived around 4 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.