Search continues for swimmer missing off Cape Canaveral

ORLANDO, Fla. – Crews continue to search for a 50-year-old man who vanished Wednesday while swimming off Cape Canaveral, according to officials.

Brevard County sheriff’s spokesman Tod Goodyear said the Michigan man went missing near Cherie Down Park.

Goodyear said the sheriff’s office marine unit and dive team, the Cocoa Beach marine unit and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted in Wednesday’s search.

Rip currents have been rough over the past week due to weather conditions.

No other details have been released.