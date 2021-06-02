WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference at The Garlic in New Smyrna Beach

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference in New Smyrna Beach.

The event will be held at 10:30 a.m. at The Garlic, an Italian restaurant.

[TRENDING: Children, 12 and 14, open fire on deputies | ‘I just pushed a bear:’ Video shows girl protecting pups | Deputy suspended over TikTok]

The topic DeSantis will discuss has not been released.

The governor on Tuesday signed a wide-ranging education bill that included banning transgender female athletes from competing on high-school girls’ and college women’s sports teams.

Ad

“In Florida, girls are going to play girls sports, boys are going to play boys sports,” DeSantis said.

Critics of the bill were quick to react online. Some pointed out the fact that the bill-signing — which they call discriminatory —took place on the first day of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.