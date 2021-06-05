CommUNITY Rainbow Run returns after going virtual last year

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time since the pandemic began, runners came together to remember the lives lost during the Pulse nightclub tragedy and support the onePULSE Foundation.

Hundreds of runners and walkers participated in the 5th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run at Wadeview Park on Saturday.

Jill Davis said this is the first time she signed up for the event.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been five years,” Davis said.

Davis said she drives by Pulse almost every day on her way to work. She joined the sea of rainbow runners to remember the 49 lives lost and to support the onePULSE Foundation.

“It is inspirational, it’s very exciting. It makes me feel very excited to be in Orlando,” Davis said.

The 4.9K race happened in person this year after going virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alie Warshaw participated in the race. She said she was excited to come together for the cause.

“We’re here to support our community and people in our office and help contribute to the unity,” Warshaw said.

Pulse owner and onePULSE Foundation CEO Barbara Poma cheered on racers as they ran by the interim memorial. Some stopped to take a few moments to pay their respects.

There was also a virtual event held for people who couldn’t participate in person. Poma thanked everyone for participating in a video the nonprofit posted online. She adds their support will make sure Pulse’s legacy of love will live on.

“Funds raised support our mission and our vision to establish a sanctuary of healing and a beacon of hope by memorializing the lives taken, the lives saved, and all the lives affected by the Pulse nightclub tragedy of June 12, 2016,” Poma said in the video.