Orlando police chief reflects on Pulse shooting 5 years later

ORLANDO, Fla. – In June, the greater Orlando area is honoring the 49 people killed 5 years ago at the Pulse Nightclub and recognizing the first responders who were there that morning, including Orlando police officers.

Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolón will speak to reporters Wednesday ahead of June 12, marking 5 years since the mass shooting.

Orlando police officers were the first on scene that Sunday on June 12, 2016 just after 2 a.m. when a lone gunman opened fire on club goers dancing on Latin night at the gay nightclub along South Orange Avenue.

Body camera video initially released by Orlando police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office showed the gruesome scene officers encountered as they attempted to free trapped victims from the nightclub during an hours-long standoff.

Law enforcement officers, including police and deputies, fired 172 shots during their final engagement with the Pulse gunman, killing him.

Many of the first responders have suffered from PTSD as a result of the response to the shooting.

