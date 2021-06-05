Head coach Steve Clifford, Orlando Magic mutually agree to ‘part ways’

Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford shouts instructions to his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Steve Clifford will no longer serve as the Orlando Magic’s head coach after he and the team “mutually agreed to part ways,” according to the Magic’s president of basketball operations.

“We would like to thank Steve for his contributions to the Orlando Magic,” President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said in a release. “We appreciate the many sacrifices he has made as our head coach and understand the timeline of our new path does not align with his goals as a head coach in our league.”

Clifford was the team’s 14th head coach, stepping in on May 30, 2018. According to the Magic, Clifford led the team to two playoff appearances.

“I would like to thank the DeVos family, Magic leadership and the entire staff, and certainly wish everyone well. It’s been an honor and privilege to coach this team in this community,” Clifford said in a release.