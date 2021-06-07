OneBlood honors Pulse victims with blood drive

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: Long lines of people wait at the OneBlood Donation Center to donate blood for the injured victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – OneBlood is seeking blood donations to honor the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

“Five years ago we came together to save lives. After the tragedy at Pulse nightclub, thousands of people lined up for hours to give blood, but it was those who donated in the days before who made the vital difference. If every blood donor gave just one more time each year, there would be no blood shortages. Let’s make it a tradition,” the agency said in a statement.

OneBlood said the it hopes to “maintain a safe and sufficient blood supply for those battling cancer, trauma patients, or for when unexpected tragedies occur.”

Donors will receive:

Free Commemorative T-shirt

Free $10 eGift Card

All donors will undergo a wellness checkup, including a COVID-19 antibody test and blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

Here’s the list of locations where you can donate.