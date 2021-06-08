Apple Wallet will soon store your driver’s license

Apple officials are touting an update to the Wallet app that stores more types of keys -- but they say the best is yet to come.

The company is planning to allow users to keep a digital copy of their driver’s license in Apple Wallet. The feature would allow users to scan in their ID.

[TRENDING: Amazon Sidewalk launches, sharing your internet | Fastly causes widespread internet outage | Man wanted in slaying shoots himself in store]

As Apple works to roll out this next upgrade, it is working with the Transportation Security Administration to make digital IDs an acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints. The company did not elaborate if a digital driver’s license would be accepted by law enforcement.

Ad

Apple Wallet is already equipped to store car keys from some manufacturers, which allows owners to unlock and start their vehicles remotely. A new version will also allow users to store keys to their homes, offices or hotel rooms.