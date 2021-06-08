Body found near train tracks in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – Rockledge police are conducting a death investigation after the discovery of a man’s body near railroad tracks along U.S. 1 early Sunday.

The unidentified man’s remains were found just after 6 a.m. Sunday along the gravel near the tracks, not far from the intersection of Barton Boulevard and U.S. 1.

“We have a death investigation ongoing,” Deputy Chief Donna Seyferth of the Rockledge Police Department.

Detectives put up a tarp around the body as they searched the area for evidence, going through train schedules and records.

The body was turned over to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was set for later this week as detectives work to determine the exact cause of the man’s death and whether a train may have been involved.

“We can’t say conclusively. It may have played a part but the autopsy will tell us more,” Seyferth said.

No other details about the man were available. An investigation is ongoing.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jdgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.