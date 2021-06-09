Deputies searching for missing and endangered Marion man

Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 55-year-old Marion County man, according to the sheriff’s office.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. –

The sheriff’s office said Patrick Lee Mimbs was last seen leaving Highway 301 in Citra.

Investigators said he has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and he does not have his medication.

MCSO said there is a concern for his safety, anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.