Health experts say upcoming flu season could be brutal

ORLANDO, Fla. – Health officials are issuing a warning about the upcoming flu season. Experts say it could be a particularly bad year for the illness.

Doctors say the previous flu season was mild due to mask wearing and social distancing at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, health officials said the flu “virtually disappeared” from the U.S. at the usual peak of its season, according to the Associated Press.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu cases are typically in the tens of millions, but last year was only in the thousands.

However, experts say as mask mandates are dropped and more people get back to traveling, this season will be worse.

The CDC has found about 8% of the U.S. population gets sick from the flu each season.