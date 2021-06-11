Bear roaming UCF’s campus prompts alert

An alert is issued after a bear is spotted at UCF.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A bear was spotted Friday on the University of Central Florida campus, prompting police to issue an alert.

The bear was spotted behind the UCF Recreation and Wellness Center.

“There’s a bear on @UCF‘s main campus, oh my!” UCF police tweeted. “With so many natural lands, wildlife spottings aren’t unusual. The (bear) was last spotted in the woods behind the @UCFRWC Challenge Course. UCF Police officers are keeping an eye out for him to ensure everyone stays safe.”

Police also tweeted what to do if anyone comes close to the animal.

“If you encounter the bear, back slowly into a safe, indoor place,” police said. “If approached, remain standing upright, back up slowly and speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice. Make your presence known, but do not make any sudden movements as you move toward a safe, indoor space.”