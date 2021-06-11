Man accused of killing victim during argument in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County deputies quickly arrested the man the say shot and killed a victim during an argument Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a home in unincorporated Bartow on Friday at 5:49 a.m. for reports of a shooting. They found the victim, a man whose name has not been released, dead inside the home on Spruce Road.

After speaking to witnesses, deputies said they were quickly able to locate the suspect in a car leaving the area.

“The responding deputies arrived so quickly that they were able to set-up a tight perimeter and the Aviation Unit easily spotted the suspect trying to getaway; he was detained very quickly,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “The investigation is ongoing, and homicide detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are working hard to gather evidence and statements.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Raul De Alejandro Rodriquez, 31, of Bartow, was involved with an argument with the victim about De Alejandro Rodriquez dating the victim’s daughter. At some point, the 31-year-old shot the victim and left the home with the gun, according to investigators.

Deputies said they found De Alejandro Rodriquez with a single shotgun shell in his pocket and another in a bag.

According to the sheriff’s office, De Alejandro Rodriquez has six previous felony arrests and eight misdemeanor charges.