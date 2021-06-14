Partly Cloudy icon
How the Orlando community remembers Pulse 5 years later

Plans for permanent memorial underway

The Weekly: Five years after Pulse
ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday marked five years since 49 lives were taken at Pulse nightclub — a night that devastated and united the Orlando community.

News 6 investigator Erik Sandoval joined “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to reflect on what it was like covering the mass shooting and how the City Beautiful changed forever.

He also talked to News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth about the plans for a permanent memorial and museum at Pulse and why some of the victims’ families are not in favor of the idea.

To read more about the remembrances held last week, head to ClickOrlando.com/pulse.

