LIVE AT 7 PM: Remembrance ceremony to mark 5 years since Pulse shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A remembrance ceremony Saturday evening will mark five years since the Pulse shooting with remarks from survivors of the tragedy and community leaders.

On June 12, 2016, a lone gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub just after 2 a.m., killing 49 people and injuring at least 50 others. The massacre happened on Latin night at the gay nightclub, and many of the victims were members of the LatinX, Black and LGBTQ communities.

To read about all 49 people taken on that day

Because of the outpouring of support following the tragedy, every June 12 is now known as Orlando United Day and the week leading up to it is known as Remembrance Week.

The final event Saturday happens at the Pulse Interim Memorial, which is the site of the former nightclub, at 7 p.m. in the form of a remembrance ceremony.

The ceremony at the memorial is by invitation only for Pulse families, survivors, first responders and ceremony participants, but the full ceremony will be broadcast on ClickOrlando.com at the top of this story and News 6 during a special broadcast at 7 p.m.

For another in-person option, the event will be played live at the Dr. Phillips Center’s Frontyard Festival on the front lawn. Tickets are free and can be reserved here. The front lawn of the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts became a temporary memorial after the shooting in 2016 where mourners laid flowers and left notes for the victims. Former President Barack Obama and then Vice President Joe Biden also visited DPAC, leaving a wreath of white roses.

The ceremony will open with prayers in English and Spanish and then Orlando singer/songwriter Jabari Clay will sing “This is Me.”

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will also deliver remarks, followed by onePULSE Foundation CEO Barbara Poma, Orlando Police Deputy Chief James Young and shooting survivors Neema Bahrami and Brandon Wolf.

We will always remember the 49.



600+ places of worship around the word rang their bells 49 times today to honor the lives taken at Pulse, including the United Methodist Church of Orlando in downtown. #OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/c29r90P2CB — Downtown Orlando (@DWNTWN_ORLANDO) June 12, 2021

People flocked to the Pulse site throughout the week, including on Saturday.

Sicilaly Santiago-Leon was there leaving a string of flowers in memory of her cousin, Luis “Danny” Wilson-Leon. She said the 37-year-old was more of a brother to her. She wanted to make sure the memorial looked presentable for him, “what he would like.”

Five years ago on this day, Santiago-Leon ran to the nightclub after hearing about the shooting, looking for her cousin. She waited all day to learn he was among the dead.

“Just driving here, it was hard because it does bring back it triggers certain memories when I did come here that day to look for him,” Santiago-Leon said.

She remembers her cousin making her family laugh and described him as a “selfless empathetic” person.

“I don’t want him to be forgotten because I don’t want this to happen again,” Santiago-Leon said.

Flags were flown at half staff Saturday in honor of the victims at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request, and President Joe Biden announced he would sign legislation passed by the Senate last week to make the shooting site a national memorial.

Earlier in the day, church bells rang 49 times in Orlando and at places of worship around the world to honor the victims.

The “49 Bells” movement was started in 2016 the day after the shooting at First United Methodist in downtown Orlando. Five years later the tradition carried on as all 49 victims’ names were read following each bell toll.