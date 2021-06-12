Blood drives held across Central Florida in honor of Pulse victims.

ORLANDO, Fla. – OneBlood is hosting blood drives across Central Florida this weekend to honor and remember the 49 lives lost during the Pulse tragedy five years ago.

The Big Red Bus is stopping at several locations in Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties.

The mobile blood drive stopped by the Technical Health Academy in Orlando on Saturday.

Instructor Giselle Leon said this blood drive is special to her because Eric Ortiz, her close friend, was one of the victims who died during the shooting.

Leon said donating blood is keeping his legacy, as well as the legacies of all our angels, alive.

“It is a very special way for me to honor him and letting him know that he’s not forgotten. He’s not and I’m pretty sure every single family member of all those 49 who passed that way are feeling the same way,” Leon said. “It’s a very special way of remembering people by helping others donating blood.”

Donors received a free Pulse t-shirt and a $20 gift card.

Blood drives in memory of the Pulse victims are scheduled for the rest of the month. Click here for more information.