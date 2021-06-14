Cloudy icon
Man, 79, reported missing after walking away from Leesburg home

Charles Green last seen Monday morning

Charles Green, 79, was last seen June 14, 2021.
Charles Green, 79, was last seen June 14, 2021. (WKMG 2021)

LEESBURG, Fla. – Lake County deputies are asking for the public’s help searching for a 79-year-old Leesburg man with dementia.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Charles Green walked away from his home on Rose Moss Avenue Monday at 9 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.

Green was wearing a dark blue jacket and dark pants. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Anyone who spots Green or has helpful information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

