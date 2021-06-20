Possible storms in Central Florida, rain chances increase throughout day

ORLANDO, Fla. – This morning, scattered light showers associated with Tropical Depression Claudette will continue to track across Central Florida for the next few hours with wake-up temperatures near 80 degrees.

Rain chances steadily increase late morning into the afternoon with scattered to numerous showers and lightning storms expected across east Central Florida. The east coast sea breeze will be pinned along the coast for most of the afternoon due to opposing SSW/SW flow, and it may not even form along the Volusia coast.

The west coast sea breeze should quickly move across the peninsula, with a collision occurring along or just west of Interstate 95.

From Kissimmee to Titusville northward, rain chances are at 50% today as the bulk of activity is expected in the mid to late afternoon. The main threats from storms today are frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds up to 45 mph and torrential downpours.

A few storms could become strong this afternoon, mainly south of Melbourne. Highs this afternoon will reach the low 90s, even as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. Given the high humidity, peak heat index values of 100-103 degrees are expected.

Aside from a few stray showers, most areas should see most of the rain end by sunset, with lows struggling to get below 80 degrees.

A steady southwest surface wind flow this week will cause afternoon storms to favor the east coast half of the peninsula throughout the majority of the week, with rain coverage between 50-70%.

Tropic Update:

Tropical Depression Claudette is still producing heavy rain and flash flooding for portions of the Southeast. Sustained winds are at 30 mph tracking east northeast at 13 mph.

Forecast shows the systems emerging into the Atlantic by early Monday morning and gaining strength into a tropical storm as it continues its northeast track.