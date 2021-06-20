Seminole schools to vote on making face masks optional

Area parents, teachers and students react to public school mask mandate being lifted

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools is the latest Central Florida district to vote on its mask policy for the next school year.

The school board is meeting on Tuesday for the final vote on the mask mandate. According to the agenda, the superintendent is recommending the board repeal the mandatory face covering policy.

Last month, school leaders heard from the public and many people voiced their concerns over the policy.

“The state of emergency is over in this state and county, yet it lives in Seminole County Public Schools,” one concerned parent said.

Last week, Volusia County Public Schools unanimously voted to make masks optional starting immediately.

Proposed changes to the mask mandate in Orange County is moving forward. On Thursday, the board heard more than two hours of public comment from parents and the community.

Some called for masks to be voluntary.

“You’re playing with our emotions. Enough is enough. Please make masks optional,” one parent said.

A student suggested keeping masks in place for younger students.

“I feel that we should keep the mask mandate for elementary students because there is not yet a COVID-19 vaccine out for elementary students,” the student said.

The Orange County school board will make its final vote on the mask policy on July 13.

Brevard, Osceola, Flagler, Lake and Marion counties all have optional mask policies in place.