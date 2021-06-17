Orange County Schools allowing public comment on draft mask policy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The largest school district in Central Florida is continuing its mask discussion, this time allowing the public to chime in on draft policy.

Orange County Public School’s school board reviewed a draft mask policy earlier this month that outlined optional mask usage among students, staff and visitors. The school district said once the revised policy is approved, it would go into effect no later than Aug. 2.

At the same time these discussions are taking place, the district is working to vaccinate more eligible students ahead of the upcoming school year. Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said the county is focusing efforts on young people because there’s still a long way to go for that age group.

Pino said just under 30% of children between 12 and 17 have received a dose and the county’s goal is to reach 50% before they head back to school in August.

“We don’t know in the future how the vaccine is going to be available. Six months from now, is it going to be the same way, is it going to be everywhere,” he said.

The public comment will take place Thursday at 1 p.m. and those interested in weighing in can call into their phone line at (407) 250-6270 between 12:45 p.m. and 1 p.m. to get in the queue.

People can also attend in person by filling out a public comment card in the lobby outside the School Board Chambers from 12:45 p.m. to 1 p.m. If you’re attending in person, a mask is required in order to enter the building.

For more information on the public comment meeting, click here.