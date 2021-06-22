14-year-old girl accused of shooting at Volusia deputies enters not guilty plea

14-year-old girl charged as an adult charged as adult following shootout

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old runaway accused of breaking into a home and using a gun she found inside to repeatedly shoot at deputies has entered a plea of not guilty, records show.

The girl and a 12-year-old boy ran away from Florida United Methodist Children’s Home on June 1 and broke into a home on Enterprise Osteen Road, where they found multiple guns and ammo, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they tried to de-escalate the situation even as both children shot at them several times. Authorities returned fire when the teen came out of the garage with a shotgun at her hand and pointed it at deputies, the report said.

The girl was shot in the chest and the arm and has since been released from a hospital.

A judge decided last week that the 14-year-old girl would be charged as an adult in the case while the 12-year-old boy would remain in juvenile court.

Both face charges of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, burglary of a dwelling while armed with a firearm and felony criminal mischief.

On Tuesday, the state attorney’s office announced that the girl had entered a written plea of not guilty.