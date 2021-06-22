School board considers ending uniform policy for Volusia County students

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – School leaders in Volusia County are scheduled to take up a plan Tuesday that would end a policy requiring uniforms for students.

The policy, which has been in place since 2016, requires students to wear solid colored shirts and pants, along with closed-toe shoes. It also allows for school T-shirts.

District officials say because of issues with enforcement, they are now considering going back to the previous policy, which allow more options for students but would still prohibit things like hats, clothing that promotes gang violence and revealing tops.

If school board members move ahead with the decision, a final vote would likely be held next month.