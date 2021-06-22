Woman, 30, reported missing from Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for 30-year-old Latiyfa Hewitt on Tuesday.

According to the alert, Hewitt was last seen Sunday around 8 p.m. when she was at a home in the area of Cabots Cliffs in Kissimmee. Deputies were told Hewitt left the home in a 2020 black Jeep Cherokee with South Carolina tags.

Hewitt was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with the words “Unicorn Squad,” black tights, white Nike Air Force Ones and earrings with the word “boujie.”

Anyone with information about Hewitt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222.