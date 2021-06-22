Partly Cloudy icon
Woman, 30, reported missing from Kissimmee

Latiyfa Hewitt last seen June 20

Emilee Speck
, Digital journalist

missing person
Osceola County
Latiyfa R. Hewitt, 30, was reported missing.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for 30-year-old Latiyfa Hewitt on Tuesday.

According to the alert, Hewitt was last seen Sunday around 8 p.m. when she was at a home in the area of Cabots Cliffs in Kissimmee. Deputies were told Hewitt left the home in a 2020 black Jeep Cherokee with South Carolina tags.

Hewitt was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with the words “Unicorn Squad,” black tights, white Nike Air Force Ones and earrings with the word “boujie.”

Anyone with information about Hewitt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222.

