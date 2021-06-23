Orlando City routs San Jose 5-0

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City had no problem in the game on Tuesday against San Jose.

The Lions defeated San Jose 5-0, the win allows Orlando City to stay in second place in the Eastern Conference.

Nani scored a penalty kick to get things going in the 7th minute of the game.

Benji Michel and Daryl Dike would also score in the first half.

Dike and Michel would each score again in the second half.

This was Dike’s first start of the season.

Orlando’s next game is against Miami at 8 p.m. on Friday.