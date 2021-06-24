Orlando Pride remain unbeaten after 3-1 win against Kansas City

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Pride remain unbeaten after a 3-1 win against Kansas City on Wednesday.
The Pride are now 4-0-3 on the season and Kansas City is 0-5-2.
Kansas City started the scoring on Wednesday as Mariana Larroquette scored in stoppage time of the first half.
Sydney Leroux responded two minutes later to tie the game.
Leroux and Marta would score goals in the second half to give the Pride a 3-1 victory.
Orlando’s next game is against Houston in Texas on Saturday.