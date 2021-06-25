5 teens shot at party in Gainesville; shooters sought

Police say five juveniles were shot at a party in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Five teens were shot late Thursday at a party in Gainesville, and police are searching for two suspected shooters, officials said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 16, where a party for teenagers was being held, police said.

Investigators said two people began shooting at each other and four victims were found outside the building and another was located inside the facility.

The victims’ ages and conditions have not been released.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released descriptions of the culprits.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip with Alachua County Crimestoppers.