Astronauts to install new solar arrays during spacewalk

In this image taken from Roscosmos video, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky, right, and Pyotr Dubrov, members of the crew to the International Space Station (ISS), perform their first spacewalk on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station. Two Russian members of the International Space Station crew are conducting a spacewalk. Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov are scheduled to conduct technical works before the arrival of a new Russian module. The duo is set to prepare for undocking and disposal of the Pirs docking compartment, which will be replaced later this year by the new Nauka (Science) multipurpose laboratory module. (Roscosmos via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Two astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station on Friday for a third spacewalk to continue power system upgrades to the outpost.

Shane Kimbrough of NASA and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency will install and deploy the second of six new ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays (iROSA) on the station’s 4B power channel.

The astronauts are scheduled to exit the station around 8 a.m., and the job will last about 6 hours, 30 minutes.

You can watch the spacewalk live in the video player atop this story.