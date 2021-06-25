Astronauts to install new solar arrays during spacewalk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Two astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station on Friday for a third spacewalk to continue power system upgrades to the outpost.
Shane Kimbrough of NASA and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency will install and deploy the second of six new ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays (iROSA) on the station’s 4B power channel.
The astronauts are scheduled to exit the station around 8 a.m., and the job will last about 6 hours, 30 minutes.
You can watch the spacewalk live in the video player atop this story.
