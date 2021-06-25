Central Florida task force to assist crews in Surfside condo collapse

Rescue workers walk among the rubble where part of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Members of several Central Florida fire departments are offering assistance as part of a task force that is heading to South Florida where crews continue to work after a condo building partially collapsed Thursday.

According to a release, 42 members of the Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 4, which includes people from the Orlando, Orange County Seminole County, Lake County, and Reedy Creek fire departments, will be heading to Surfside where teams are still conducting search-and-rescue efforts. The local fire departments will be providing an update at noon. News 6 will stream live at the top of this story.

Officials announced Friday morning that the death toll from the collapse has risen to four after three people were pulled from the rubble and now 159 people remain unaccounted for.

Crews are focusing efforts in areas they are hearing any kind of noise, but Assistant Miami-Dade Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said during a news conference that it is hard to be sure whether they are human-made noises or not.

A wing of the 12-story building in Surfside came down around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. President Joe Biden approved the state’s emergency declaration so Florida can receive federal assistance.