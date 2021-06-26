Nani’s late strike leads Orlando City to 2-1 victory against Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A goal outside the box from Nani in the 80th minute helped Orlando City defeat Inter Miami 2-1 on Friday night.
The game was scoreless after one half.
Gonzalo Higuain scored first to give Miami a 1-0 lead in the 67th minute.
Six minutes later Christopher Mueller tied the game.
The Lions had possession for 52.9 percent of the game.
Orlando City had 6 shots on target, Miami had 3 shots on target.
Orlando City’s next game is against the New York Red Bulls at 7:30 p.m. on July 3.