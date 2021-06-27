More isolated showers moving through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – More isolated showers will move through Central Florida Sunday in the afternoon before fading out through the evening.

Temperatures start out in the 70s today and will climb to the upper 80s.

Showers will be move in east to west and we won’t see any widespread strong to severe storms, though there could be at times gusty winds and potentially heavy downpour later this afternoon.

Rain chances go up Monday and throughout the week, so be sure to have that umbrella handy.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two areas with about a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

If you’re heading to the beach, the coast will reach the upper 80s but the rip current risk is moderate to high today.