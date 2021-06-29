2 killed in plane crash at St. Augustine airport, deputies say

Firefighters responded to an aircraft crash Tuesday at Northeast Florida Regional Airport.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Two people died in a plane crash Tuesday at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport, reports News 4 Jax.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 that crashed about 2:30 p.m.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax that both people were killed.

A witness told News4Jax that he noticed the plane rocking back and forth before it went nose down into the runway, caught fire and slid 20 feet. He said he saw firefighters extinguish the flames.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue and the St. Augustine Fire Department were among the agencies that responded to the scene.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive on scene Wednesday, and the plane will remain on the runway until then.

