Man shot, critically injured in shooting at Sanford gas station

SANFORD, Fla. – A man was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday at a Sanford gas station, police said.

The shooting was reported after 2 a.m. at the BP/Circle K at the corner of U.S. Highway 17-92 and 25th Street.

Sanford police said a man in his 20s was shot and taken to a hospital.

A store window was shattered and several evidence markers were spotted in the parking lot, but details about the shooting have not been released. A car involved in the shooting was at one of the gas pumps.

No arrests have been made.

U.S. 17-92 is closed in both directions in the area.