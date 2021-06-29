Man shot, critically injured in shooting at Sanford gas station

SANFORD, Fla. – A man was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday at a Sanford gas station, police said.
The shooting was reported after 2 a.m. at the BP/Circle K at the corner of U.S. Highway 17-92 and 25th Street.
Sanford police said a man in his 20s was shot and taken to a hospital.
A store window was shattered and several evidence markers were spotted in the parking lot, but details about the shooting have not been released. A car involved in the shooting was at one of the gas pumps.
No arrests have been made.
U.S. 17-92 is closed in both directions in the area.
Sanford police say this car was involved in the shooting. We’re also seeing several evidence markers and glass shattered at the convenience store entrance. U.S. 17-92 remains shutdown south of 25th St. pic.twitter.com/Mj1LjZzziE— Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) June 29, 2021