Stimulus tracker: IRS issues $2.3 million for those who didn’t get all their money, never received check

How to track your stimulus payment

If the Internal Revenue Service didn’t have enough information to get you stimulus money, they’re trying to make up for it now.

The Biden administration says this is a last call for people who had a stimulus mix-up.

More stimulus checks are arriving as the IRS announced on June 9 it issued more than $2.3 million additional payments.

The IRS said these extra payments are going to people who didn’t get all the money they were entitled to in the last few rounds.

The payments are also going to people who never received a check in the first place.

To track your payment, click here.