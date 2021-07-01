Tell us your thoughts on affordable housing in Central Florida

FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, a homeowner tours his new home, in Washingtonville, N.Y. Two studies released Wednesday, June 16, 2021, found that the nation's housing availability and affordability crisis is expected to worsen significantly following the pandemic, likely widening the housing gap between Black, Latino and white households, as well as putting homeownership out of the reach of lower class Americans. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – As property prices soar and wages remain stagnant, many say they’re getting squeezed out of the housing market in Central Florida.

News 6 has featured stories in the past about an adoptive father crammed in a two-bedroom condo with four children and the struggle to find an apartment for less than $1,000 a month. We’ve also brought you stories about how the region is tackling the affordable housing issue and the projects underway to make more housing available at a reasonable price.

Now, for an upcoming episode of Solutionaries, we want to highlight the people or organizations who are fighting for change and working to solve the housing issues in the Orlando area.

To find those people, we’re asking for your help.

Fill out the short survey below, or click here if you can’t see it, to let us know who in the community is at the forefront of this issue. We also want to hear your take on the situation, how it’s affected you and what you think needs to change.

If you’d like to provide additional input, email solutionaries@grahammedia.com.

Solutionaries is a new digital broadcast that focuses on solutions-based journalism and the people doing good in our community. You can watch the first episode, which focused on policing, by clicking here.