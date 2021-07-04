CPR training now a graduation requirement for Florida high school students

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will require Florida high school students to take cardiopulmonary resuscitation training.

The law requires school districts to provide CPR and basic first aid training for students in ninth and 11th grades.

Tony Renta, the CEO and founder of “On-Call Training Solutions,” joins News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth to discuss the bill on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com.”

Renta also offers viewers a crash course in CPR.

To read more about the new legislation, head to ClickOrlando.com.