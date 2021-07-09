Welcome back: Wayne Brady returns home to Tangelo Park for new show

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first episode of the new CBS show “Secret Celebrity Renovation” follows Orlando’s own Wayne Brady to his childhood home in Tangelo Park.

“I thought that house was so big,” Brady told “Secret Celebrity Renovation” host Nichelle Turner. “I felt so safe and I was so nurtured.”

Brady’s renovation was not for his own home. It was for the home of his Aunt Lilly, who Brady says came back to Orlando to take care of her mother when Brady and his sister left to pursue their careers.

“She’s a giver. She’s a caretaker,” Brady said. “She’s taking care of her mom, my grandmother.”

Aunt Lilly had to turn her home over to Brady and the renovation crew for two weeks.

“Whenever my sister, Kim, comes to visit with her kids, they stay there,” Brady said.

Brady, Turner, contractor Jason Cameron and designer Sabrina Soto were part of the team that took over the house to get it renovated in just 14 days.

“I want to make this portion of my aunt’s life better and easier. Brady said. “If she can’t be with me, I want it to be the next best thing.”

“Secret Celebrity Renovation” premieres Friday at 8 p.m. on WKMG-TV News 6.

