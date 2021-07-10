Leroux scores in stoppage time, Orlando vs. Louisville ends in a draw

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sydney Leroux scored a goal in the 94th minute on Friday, the Orlando vs. Louisville game ended in a 1-1 draw on Friday.

Leroux’s goal was placed in the bottom right corner, Taylor Kornieck was credited with the assist.

Before the last-minute heroics, it looked like Louisville would go home with a win.

Louisville scored first in the game on Friday.

Ebony Salmon knocked in a goal at the 21st minute.

Louisville moved the ball across the entire pitch in about 13 seconds to score the opening goal.

Orlando put up more shots in the first half. The Pride attempted 5 shots in the first 45 minutes and Louisville attempted three shots.

The Pride’s next game is on July 18, Orlando will play against the Portland Thorns.