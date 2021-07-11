The Weekly: NCAA changes rules allowing athletes to profit off of NIL

ORLANDO, Fla. – The NCAA recently changed its rules on allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL). It allows athletes to make money off everything from autographs to endorsement deals to social media content, but there is still some confusion about the rules.

Former University of Central Florida football player Joey Grant joins News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to discuss the new rules. Grant is now the co-founder and CEO of GMTM, an athlete exposure platform.

Grant breaks down what NIL means for the future of college athletics, and why he believes there is more to NIL than just athletes making money on social media.

To learn more about Grant’s company, check out GMTM.com.