Engineers assessing sinkholes near golf course in The Villages

Sink holes drained retention pond near golf course in The Villages.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Several sinkholes opened up over the weekend near a golf course in The Villages, according to fire rescue officials.

According to The Villages News, there are three sinkholes near the Moyer Recreation Center and the swimming pool has been closed as a precaution.

The Villages Fire Rescue officials said the holes were discovered around 7:30 a.m. Saturday between the recreation center and the golf course. The holes were near a retention pond and drained the body of water.

The recreation center remains open and the sinkhole is not threatening any structures, according to Sumter County officials.

An engineering team responded Saturday and will return Monday to continue to determine the next steps. The holes have not grown since they were first discovered, according to fire rescue.

The Villages Fire Rescue will also continue to monitor the sinkholes.

The area around the retention pond is blocked off for safety.