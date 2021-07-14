Osceola crews have responded to 50 child drowning calls in 2021, outpacing yearly average

Crews with the Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS have responded to 50 child drowning calls in 2021.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Crews with the Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS have responded to 50 child drowning calls in 2021.

Officials said this is outpacing their usual number of responses.

Firefighters were dispatched to Mystic Dunes Resort and Golf Club around 4 p.m. Tuesday to rescue a child, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS.

Our units on the west side of Osceola County responded this afternoon to yet another pediatric #drowning call. Squad... Posted by Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Crews said the child was conscious and was transported to the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Firefighters want parents to remember the following pool safety tips: