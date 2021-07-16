Lake County deputies questioning person of interest in deadly stabbing

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are questioning a man they have identified as a person of interest in a deadly stabbing in Fruitland Park, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were called to 36743 Daisy Lane in Fruitland Park at 12:44 a.m. Friday after receiving a call about a person found unresponsive. When deputies arrived, they found a man who lives in the home dead from stab wounds.

The victim’s name and age have not been released. Investigators did not say what might have led up to the deadly stabbing.

According to the release, detectives identified Joshua Collins, 32, as a person of interest in the investigation. He was arrested Friday morning on traffic charges.

Deputies have not said why they believe he may have knowledge of what happened to the victim or whether the two men knew each other.