‘End of watch’ non-profit visits Lake County Sheriff’s Department to honor fallen deputies

TAVARES, Fla. – A non-profit aiming to memorialize fallen law enforcement officers stopped at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to honor two fallen detention deputies Thursday with a motorcade.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says this is a proud, but bittersweet moment being a part of the national “End of Watch Ride to Remember.”

The non-profit Beyond the Call made a stop at Lake County Sheriff’s Office to honor two fallen detention deputies, Master Deputy Richard Barry and Master Deputy Lynn Jones who both died after contracting COVID.

The deputies join the 339 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2020.

The “End of Watch Ride to Remember” started in Spokane, Washington and has grown into an 84-day journey across the United States to honor those who served and their families.

A sentiment Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they appreciate.

“If you look around the nation, there is divisiveness, you know when it comes to law enforcement to some communities, but when I look at that wall there you see people from different backgrounds you know on that wall and it really shows we are all one family,” Lt Fred Jones said,

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office honored the deputies in early May.

They said that time of reflection, then and now, brings back so many good memories of their hard work and dedication.

“I think people have this picture of detention deputies or correction officers as these hard firmed people, but people look forward talking to him for some of those men in there they were the only really father figure that they knew — it was the same thing with Deputy Barry — you know he was another effective communicator, you know and I just wish we had more like them,” Jones said,

After visiting Tavares, riders headed to Lakeland Police Department as they continue their nationwide tour to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.