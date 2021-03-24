Fallen Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia to be honored during funeral ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police officer Kevin Valencia will be honored and remembered during a funeral ceremony taking place Wednesday morning.

His wife and son are expected to speak as will Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolón, Valencia’s coworkers and his friends. Before the ceremony begins at First Baptist Orlando, the hearse carrying Valencia’s body will arrive at 9:30 a.m. and the Orlando Police Department will perform a tribute.

The casket will then be carried into the church and members of the department’s honor guard will keep watch until the funeral begins at 11 a.m.

After a eulogy, two songs sung by Officer Gladys Justiniano and messages of remembrance, the funeral will end with a video tribute to Valencia’s family and legacy.

The ceremony will move outside once the funeral concludes for a series of special honors, including a flyover, a three-volley salute, a performance of “Amazing Grace” and a formal flag-folding presentation.

A procession will escort Valencia to Baldwin Fairchild at Chapel Hill.

The Orlando Police Department will livestream the ceremony and provide updates on its Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can also watch the funeral using the video player at the top of this story.

Valencia was responding to a domestic violence incident at an apartment complex on June 11, 2018 when the suspect shot through the door, hitting Valencia in the head, as Valencia was trying to kick it down.

The suspect is also accused of fatally shooting four children in the home -- Irayan Pluth, 12; Lillia Pluth, 10; Aidan Lindsey, 6; and Dove Lindsey, 1 -- before turning the gun on himself.

Valencia underwent several surgeries, receiving treatment both locally and at a rehabilitation center in Atlanta, but remained in a coma for more than a year. In October 2020, Valencia’s wife spoke during his Purple Heart ceremony and said he was showing some signs of improvement and could interact with her.

He died on March 15.