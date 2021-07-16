Orange County opens enrollment for Head Start early learning program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County early learning program is seeking to register 650 children between 3 and 5 years old for the upcoming school year.

The Head Start program offers free early education to students at 22 locations in the county, according to a news release. The program opened enrollment Friday for the upcoming academic year, which begins Aug. 10.

According to the county, the locations throughout the county are as follows:

Aloma Elementary Head Start

Bithlo Head Start (still has more than 50% of spots available)

Callahan Head Start

Dillard Elementary Head Start

Dover Shores Elementary (still has more than 50% of spots available)

East Orange Head Start (still has more than 50% of spots available)

Englewood Elementary Head Start (still has more than 50% of spots available)

Hal P. Marston Head Start (still has more than 50% of spots available)

Hungerford Elementary Head Start

John H. Bridges Head Start

Lila Mitchell Head Start (still has more than 50% of spots available)

McCoy Elementary Head Start

Millennia Elementary Head Start (still has more than 50% of spots available)

Pine Hills Head Start (still has more than 50% of spots available)

South Orlando YMCA Head Start

Southwood Head Start

Taft Head Start (still has more than 50% of spots available)

Three Points Elementary Head Start

Ventura Elementary Head Start

Washington Shores Early Learning Center Head Start

Washington Shores Elementary Head Start (still has more than 50% of spots available)

West Oaks Elementary Head Start (still has more than 50% of spots available)

The program follows the same calendar Orange County Public Schools has for its students. County officials said there will be masks and face shields for both students and teachers as well as sanitizing machines and disinfecting kits.

In order to enroll, you must be a resident in Orange County, the child being registered must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1, and household income must be at or below 100% of the 2021 Federal Poverty Guidelines.

To register, click here for an English application or click here for a Spanish application.