Suspect accused of following Black man home after road-rage incident, shouting slurs and threats

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Black man was followed home after a road-rage incident and bombarded with racial slurs and threats to kill his family, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was driving home around 11 p.m. Thursday when he got into a traffic-related dispute over merging with 55-year-old Michael T. Parkinson.

The victim drove about 2 miles home and the suspect followed him, according to the affidavit.

Records show the victim walked toward his front door and Parkinson began yelling racial slurs, threatening to kill the victim’s family and saying he’d “kick (the victim’s) (expletive).”

The 34-year-old victim lifted up his shirt to show that he was lawfully carrying a pistol after Parkinson got out of his vehicle and started walking up the victim’s driveway, the report said.

Parkinson, in a 911 call, claimed that the victim pointed a gun at him.

“If I would have had my 9 mm with me, you would have been over there for a homicide. He showed me the gun, I would have identified to you guys it was a chrome gun and I would have shot him,” Parkinson said in the call.

Once the victim warned Parkinson to stay away from his home and family, deputies said Parkinson got back in his vehicle and drove away but rolled past the victim’s home while shouting racial slurs, calling the victim a “George Floyd (racial slur),” calling him a homophobic slur and making threats to return to the home and kill the victim’s family.

The victim and his wife also called 911 to report what happened.

“There was an issue in traffic with my husband and the person followed my husband home,” the victim’s wife said in the call.

The wife was also able to give deputies a video of Parkinson driving by yelling slurs, according to the report.

Deputies said they spoke to Parkinson and he was unwilling to provide further details about the incident and showed signs of intoxication.

Though Parkinson hasn’t been arrested, the sheriff’s office has filed a charging affidavit to the state attorney’s office on an assault charge with a hate crime enhancement.

A similar charge was filed against a man late last month who is accused of pointing a gun at a family and shouting racial slurs in traffic.

“I’ll say it again: We are not going to tolerate this kind of behavior in Volusia County,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a news release. “In case the message wasn’t clear enough, I want everyone to know this Sheriff’s Office will not give a free pass to racist, bigoted criminal acts that seek to intimidate others out of hatred and ignorance.”