A look at anti-government protests that erupted in Cuba

ORLANDO, Fla. – Anti-government protests have erupted in Cuba in the last week over a lack of access to food and basic medical supplies, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. People around the country, and here in Central Florida, have rallied in support of those protesters.

Cuban-American journalist George Diaz joins News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss the growing movement, and the experiences his own family had before they came to the U.S.

Diaz also explains the issues that have led to Cuba’s economic crisis, and why helping the people of Cuba is not so easy.

For the latest on the developing situation in Cuba, and the rallies planned here in Central Florida, head to ClickOrlando.com.