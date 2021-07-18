Partly Cloudy icon
85º

Local News

A look at anti-government protests that erupted in Cuba

Cuban-American journalist George Diaz joins The Weekly

Emily Allen, Producer

Tags: Weekly, The Weekly
A look at anti-government protests that erupted in Cuba
A look at anti-government protests that erupted in Cuba

ORLANDO, Fla. – Anti-government protests have erupted in Cuba in the last week over a lack of access to food and basic medical supplies, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. People around the country, and here in Central Florida, have rallied in support of those protesters.

Cuban-American journalist George Diaz joins News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss the growing movement, and the experiences his own family had before they came to the U.S.

[TRENDING: New data shows Florida averages 6,500+ cases per day | More Saharan dust and La Nina | West Melbourne Walmart closes for deep cleaning ]

Diaz also explains the issues that have led to Cuba’s economic crisis, and why helping the people of Cuba is not so easy.

For the latest on the developing situation in Cuba, and the rallies planned here in Central Florida, head to ClickOrlando.com.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily joined the News 6 team in May 2020.