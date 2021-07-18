Singer Shaggy says another free concert ‘down the line’ to honor health care workers in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 caught up with Reggae singer and songwriter Shaggy as he prepared for the Healthcare Heroes Celebration concert at the Hard Rock at Universal Studios Saturday.

“This one is really special because it’s for the frontline workers and it’s been a trying time for everyone throughout the pandemic,” Shaggy said.

The free concert was organized by attorney Dan Newlin, honoring health care workers serving communities during the pandemic. Shaggy performed alongside Flo Rida Saturday night.

“This was just an opportunity for us to come and just pay our respects and give back and say, ‘Hey, thanks’ that was the main thing,” Shaggy said. “I just want to see smiles. If I can put smiles on their faces and allow them to let some steam off, that’ll be great.”

When Newlin made the announcement about the concert in June, the response was overwhelming. According to event organizers, about 35,000 people registered for the concert, but the Hard Rock venue could only allow 3,000 guests.

For those who didn’t get a ticket to this concert, Shaggy said there may be another opportunity in the future.

“Dan Newlin and I have spoken about doing another one down the line. I don’t know the logistics yet,” Shaggy said.

There have been no details yet on when or where the next free concert will take place.